Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Stock Position Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,481,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $31,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $9,642,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,597,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,258,000 after buying an additional 666,145 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,035,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 546,165 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 302,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 830,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 226,611 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th.

Shares of PDM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,053. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $144.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.41 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.97%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

