Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.22.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of PM stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $106.63.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
