Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.22.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PM

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.54. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $106.63.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.