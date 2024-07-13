PFG Advisors Purchases 668 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

PFG Advisors increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $102.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,252. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.91. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $80.90 and a twelve month high of $103.29.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

