PFG Advisors Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,778 shares. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.00. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

