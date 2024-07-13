PFG Advisors Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,517,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the first quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 71.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $843.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE LLY traded up $14.26 on Friday, reaching $948.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,315,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $901.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $849.46 and its 200 day moving average is $762.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $950.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

