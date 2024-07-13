PFG Advisors Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PFG Advisors lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 11,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.06.

Eaton Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ETN traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.10. The company has a market cap of $132.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

