PFG Advisors Buys 11,295 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.31% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FVAL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.85. 44,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,823. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $45.57 and a 12-month high of $59.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.