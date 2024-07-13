PFG Advisors Acquires 4,975 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMFL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 101.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 94.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 25,397 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 379,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,978,000 after purchasing an additional 51,351 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 632,821 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

