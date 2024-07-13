PFG Advisors Acquires 279 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.49. 578,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,777. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.