PFG Advisors Acquires 168 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.65.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.34. 1,303,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,756. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $186.52 and a 12-month high of $275.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

