PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEP. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $185.27.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $228.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.98. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

