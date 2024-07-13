Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.1092 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

PRMRF opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.62. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.37.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $335.51 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

