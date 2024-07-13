Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Underperform”

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a sell rating and a $9.50 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Paramount Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 33,714 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 128,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

