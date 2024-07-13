Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Up 1,400.0% in June

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Pan African Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PAFRF remained flat at $0.34 during midday trading on Friday. Pan African Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.27.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

