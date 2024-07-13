PaLM AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $23.71 Million (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 12.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, PaLM AI has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. PaLM AI has a market capitalization of $23.71 million and approximately $395,086.13 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PaLM AI Profile

PaLM AI launched on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech.

PaLM AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.2577028 USD and is down -9.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $456,587.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PaLM AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

