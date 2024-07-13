Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.74% of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEXL. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 132,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 54,583 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Export Leaders ETF alerts:

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pacer US Export Leaders ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.42. 6,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833. The stock has a market cap of $65.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.78. Pacer US Export Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Profile

The Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (PEXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Export Leaders ETF index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected based on foreign sales and free cash flow growth. PEXL was launched on Jul 23, 2018 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Export Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PEXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Export Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Export Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.