Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Short Interest Update

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the June 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 830,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OVID has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Ovid Therapeutics stock remained flat at $0.95 during trading on Friday. 552,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,303. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.90. Ovid Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 45.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

