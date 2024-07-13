Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average daily volume of 2,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks.

