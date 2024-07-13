ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.53

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $116.53 and last traded at $115.83, with a volume of 4838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

ORIX Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.54 and its 200 day moving average is $104.51.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 573.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

