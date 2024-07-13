O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,116.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $7.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,040.11. 367,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,458. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,013.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,038.10.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.