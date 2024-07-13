Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 15,690 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,690 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of JEPQ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.84. 2,115,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,056. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.95 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $53.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $5.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

