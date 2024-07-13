Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,838,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,762,577,000 after buying an additional 39,780 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,130,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,506,071,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,210,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,063,377,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $932,571,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,152.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,038.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $19.78 on Friday, hitting $1,100.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,048. The company has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,013.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $964.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $715.22 and a 52-week high of $1,106.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

