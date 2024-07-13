Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,365 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $739,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.22. 4,277,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,580. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

