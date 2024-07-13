Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 970 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $26,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.27. 11,684,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

