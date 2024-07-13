Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,071 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of CHX stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,852,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,894. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.98. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.13 million. Analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.65%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.