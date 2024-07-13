Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,041 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,325,441,000. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Centene by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,863,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,450 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Centene by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,619,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,878,000 after buying an additional 385,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,112,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,173,000 after buying an additional 467,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,664,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,975,000 after acquiring an additional 117,243 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,033,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

