Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 74,502 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,502 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of O. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,920,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,541,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after purchasing an additional 227,621 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,083,000 after purchasing an additional 771,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE O traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,273,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,659,165. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.63, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.89. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

