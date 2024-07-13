Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,869 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Relx by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,224 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 32,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RELX traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 643,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,574. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

