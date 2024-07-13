Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,439 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 330,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 36,439 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. 4,332,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,874,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $38.09. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $43.22.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.83%.

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Argus raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

