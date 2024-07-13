Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,986 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,986 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Equitable worth $9,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $606,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,161.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,849,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,692,000 after buying an additional 7,227,568 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 1,105.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,242,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,390,000 after buying an additional 1,139,814 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Equitable by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,958,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,815,000 after buying an additional 781,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Equitable by 4,172.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 579,137 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $361,276.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,086.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,411 shares of company stock worth $7,646,571. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $42.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,024. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.86. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $42.55.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQH. UBS Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

