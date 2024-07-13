Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,732 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestline Management LP grew its holdings in Sempra by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 119,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Sempra by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 172,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 39,600 shares during the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth $9,715,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a 1 year low of $63.75 and a 1 year high of $78.83.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.97 per share, with a total value of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

