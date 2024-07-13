Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in AutoZone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded up $38.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,920.83. The company had a trading volume of 110,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,951. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,872.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,878.12.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $34.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AZO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

