Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $11.15 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 161,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 12.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,441,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,677,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $228.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $192.38.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.27.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

