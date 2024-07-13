Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 26,077 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of CCC Intelligent Solutions worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 55,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $642,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,851,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Githesh Ramamurthy sold 55,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $642,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,463,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,851,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director International L.P. Advent sold 24,973,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $282,203,883.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,529,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,834,732 shares of company stock valued at $772,476,647. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

NYSE CCCS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,022,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,259. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 93.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $227.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. Analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.