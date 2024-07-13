Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

ON has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.88.

Shares of ON stock opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.73. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Onsemi by 3.8% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Onsemi by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 92,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 19.0% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

