Onion Global (NYSE:OG) & GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Financial Contrast

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and GigaCloud Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $2.04 billion 0.00 -$55.90 million N/A N/A GigaCloud Technology $827.11 million 1.50 $94.11 million $2.57 11.82

GigaCloud Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Onion Global.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Onion Global has a beta of -3.42, meaning that its share price is 442% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GigaCloud Technology has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Onion Global and GigaCloud Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A GigaCloud Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00

GigaCloud Technology has a consensus price target of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.17%.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A GigaCloud Technology 12.74% 41.24% 16.05%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Onion Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global



Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About GigaCloud Technology



GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in El Monte, California.

