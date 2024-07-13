OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Barclays

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OMF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.25.

OneMain stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.49. OneMain has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s payout ratio is 81.09%.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $976,030.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 6,416,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after buying an additional 1,118,166 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,139,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 659.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 105,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

