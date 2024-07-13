Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO) Short Interest Up 560.4% in June

Onconetix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 560.4% from the June 15th total of 321,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Onconetix Price Performance

Onconetix stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.29. Onconetix has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter.

About Onconetix

Onconetix, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of solutions for men's health and oncology. It offers Entadfi, an FDA-approved, once daily pill that combines finasteride and tadalafil for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Proclarix, an in vitro protein-based blood diagnostic test for prostate cancer.

