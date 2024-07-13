Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,327.48

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,327.48 ($17.00) and traded as low as GBX 1,290.50 ($16.53). Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at GBX 1,295 ($16.59), with a volume of 15,322 shares changing hands.

Ocean Wilsons Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £461.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.84 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,327.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,328.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.23.

About Ocean Wilsons

(Get Free Report)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers maritime and logistics services in Brazil. It operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, ship agency, port terminals, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services. The Investments segment holds a portfolio of international investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Wilsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Wilsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.