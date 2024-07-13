Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Cuts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

CVX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.59. 6,446,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,742,573. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.06. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $286.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

