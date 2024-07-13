Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JPI opened at $19.68 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96.
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.