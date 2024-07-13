Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 388,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 803,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 86,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 64,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 1,475,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,808. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $11.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

