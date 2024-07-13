Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.64

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 348866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.62.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $271,888. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

