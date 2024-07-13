Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $23.82 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.62.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $119,865.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,828.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $119,865.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $412,828.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,549 shares of company stock worth $271,888 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

