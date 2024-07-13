Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,431 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,049,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,285,000 after buying an additional 26,676,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $83,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,240,000 after buying an additional 1,141,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,697,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,008,000 after buying an additional 1,031,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at $17,066,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

NCLH traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.53. 11,756,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,269,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $22.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCLH shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zillah Byng-Thorne bought 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $220,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.