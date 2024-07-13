Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,414 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $5,652,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 50,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth $7,780,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8,679.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 512,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after acquiring an additional 507,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now owns 107,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NOG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.48. 926,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,404,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.84. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

