NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
NNN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NNN REIT during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of NNN REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.
