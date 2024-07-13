NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $73.75 and last traded at $73.32. Approximately 4,267,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 11,081,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average of $96.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

