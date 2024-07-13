Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nickel 28 Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

CONXF stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. 40,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,088. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.00.

About Nickel 28 Capital

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea. The company was formerly known as Conic Metals Corp.

