NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Trading Up 6.8%

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.54. 68,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 38,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NREF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Up 1.2 %

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 296.17, a quick ratio of 296.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $260.66 million, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -363.64%.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Real Estate Finance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Featured Articles

